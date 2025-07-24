Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1%

SPG stock opened at $165.81 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $60,211.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 31,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,961.42. This trade represents a 1.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

