Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $324.64 million for the quarter.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.65. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

In related news, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $502,116.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

