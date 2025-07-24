SM Energy (SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $792.58 million for the quarter.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.43 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.16.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 375,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SM Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Recommended Stories

