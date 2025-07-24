Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 26.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-On

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $330.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.69. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.56 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

