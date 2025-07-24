Solomon Moshkevich Sells 1,649 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $258,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,008.60. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $40,533.39.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $450,360.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08.

NTRA opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Natera by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natera by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

