Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,178 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.09). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sonoco Products

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley acquired 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $100,104.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. The trade was a 22.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,366. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.