SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $140.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.