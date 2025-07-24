Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Casey O’connor Sells 50,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 508,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,691.12. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Casey O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Casey O’connor sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. Wall Street Zen cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 533.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 310,810 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after buying an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

