STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” Rating

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650,244 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after buying an additional 3,375,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,785 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,860,000 after buying an additional 3,325,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after buying an additional 725,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after buying an additional 938,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

