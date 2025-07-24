Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 42,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,449 call options.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
TIGR stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.11%.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.
