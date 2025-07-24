Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 42,103 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,449 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 818.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,398,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 777,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

TIGR stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.11%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

