Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Snap from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,348,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,761,811.10. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,230.50. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,667,802 shares of company stock worth $13,799,881 over the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 169.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 155.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

