Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 19,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,676 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. UBS Group began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

