Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.4%

TRP opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 82.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

