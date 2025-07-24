Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

