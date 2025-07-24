Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AGNC Investment Put Options (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 41,830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average volume of 35,425 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $429,197.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,590,621.44. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 54,049 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

