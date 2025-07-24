Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 70,000.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 594,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

