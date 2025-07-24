Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,892,526,000 after acquiring an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,447 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,847,000 after purchasing an additional 552,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

