Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tilray Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 82,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,795 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Brands has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Tilray Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 575,757 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilray Brands by 133.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 241,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

