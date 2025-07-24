Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tilray Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 82,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 233% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,795 call options.
Tilray Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray Brands has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.
Institutional Trading of Tilray Brands
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in Tilray Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 339,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilray Brands by 1,839.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 575,757 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Tilray Brands by 133.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 241,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 137,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on TLRY
Tilray Brands Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray Brands
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab: A Parabolic Run Meets a Healthy Pullback
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- The Top 120 Lesser-Known Affordable Luxury Vacation Spots in the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.