Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,512,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,517,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,955.27. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,954 shares of company stock worth $105,433,784. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $713.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $689.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $640.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

