T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.20% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 79,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:THYF opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

