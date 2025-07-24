Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.57. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.