TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

NYSE:CCL opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carnival by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,534,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 146,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

