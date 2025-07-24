Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,333 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $131.84 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

