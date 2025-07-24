Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 307 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $278.00 price objective on Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Equifax Trading Up 3.3%

EFX opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.03 and a 200 day moving average of $253.15. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

