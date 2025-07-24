Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 893 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 172,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

