Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.7%

MCHP opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7,025.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.