Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,632 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.10% of MYR Group worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 12,329.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

MYR Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $190.61 on Thursday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.84.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.