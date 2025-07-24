Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,452.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.8%

ZBH stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

