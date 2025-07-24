Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Edison International by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Edison International by 98.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Edison International by 20.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 479,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,278,000 after buying an additional 80,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Edison International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

