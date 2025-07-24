Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.91 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AZZ by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AZZ by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $10,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $7,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $539,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,017.82. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,256 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,319. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $109.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421,962 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.