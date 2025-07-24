Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $720.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.37. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.