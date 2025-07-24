Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.35 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $194.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

