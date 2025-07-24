Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 129.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $622.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.