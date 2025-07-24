Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Insider Activity

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.