Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 4,306 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after buying an additional 5,465,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,830,000 after buying an additional 1,038,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after buying an additional 1,315,050 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after buying an additional 3,114,656 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2%

DVN opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

