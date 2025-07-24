Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 637 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.01 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

