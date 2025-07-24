Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -863.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

