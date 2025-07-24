Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.