Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 25,553 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,482,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $777,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,477,000 after acquiring an additional 174,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EXP stock opened at $221.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.32 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 32.71% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

