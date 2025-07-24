Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,469,000 after buying an additional 363,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,524,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $397.78 and a 52-week high of $570.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

