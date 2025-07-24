TELUS (NYSE:TU) vs. NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Critical Contrast

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) and NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TELUS and NTT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TELUS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 7 1 0 2.13 NTT 0 1 0 0 2.00

TELUS currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.80%. Given TELUS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than NTT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.4% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NTT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

TELUS has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS and NTT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 5.78% 9.11% 2.67% NTT 7.30% 8.93% 3.34%

Dividends

TELUS pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. NTT pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TELUS pays out 212.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NTT pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TELUS has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. TELUS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELUS and NTT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $14.88 billion 1.70 $724.69 million $0.57 29.06 NTT $90.00 billion N/A $6.60 billion $1.96 13.28

NTT has higher revenue and earnings than TELUS. NTT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TELUS beats NTT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NTT

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services. The Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications and related ancillary services. The Global Solutions Business segment offers consulting, system and software development, network system, cloud, global data center, and related services. The Others segment engages in the real estate, energy, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.