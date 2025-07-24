Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teradata by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

