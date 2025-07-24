The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kroger by 37.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Kroger by 28.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 582,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 128,791 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Kroger by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,415 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $622,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,314. This trade represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

