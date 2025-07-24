The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $207,153.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 557,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,962,574.77. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,289. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $197.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

