The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

