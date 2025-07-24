Toro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 65 put options.

Toro Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. Toro has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $98.61.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northland Capmk downgraded Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $76.00 price target on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,930.22. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $36,561,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 133.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,703,000 after acquiring an additional 445,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after acquiring an additional 434,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.