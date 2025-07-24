Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,211 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the average volume of 14,100 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,580,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,883,000 after acquiring an additional 994,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,804,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 4,558,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,902 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of CLOV stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57. Clover Health Investments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.