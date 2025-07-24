TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 419.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 571.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,697 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.24 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

