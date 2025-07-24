U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

