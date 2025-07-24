UBS Group Upgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Buy

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $31.00 target price on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

